Bowl for Ronnie raises over $72K for cancer research

Lyle A. Waisman/FilmMagic

This year’s Bowl for Ronnie charity bowling tournament, held in honor of late metal icon Ronnie James Dio, raised over $72,000 for cancer research.

The annual event made its return last month after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the rockers who participated were Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello, Tenacious D‘s Jack Black, Theory of a Deadman frontman Tyler Connolly and Lita Ford.

The team featuring former Judas Priest vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens won first place.

Proceeds from Bowl for Ronnie benefits the Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, which was founded following Dio’s death from stomach cancer in 2010.