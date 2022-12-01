AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bowl for Ronnie raises over $72K for cancer research

todayDecember 1, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Lyle A. Waisman/FilmMagic

This year’s Bowl for Ronnie charity bowling tournament, held in honor of late metal icon Ronnie James Dio, raised over $72,000 for cancer research.

The annual event made its return last month after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the rockers who participated were Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello, Tenacious D‘s Jack Black, Theory of a Deadman frontman Tyler Connolly and Lita Ford.

The team featuring former Judas Priest vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens won first place.

Proceeds from Bowl for Ronnie benefits the Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, which was founded following Dio’s death from stomach cancer in 2010.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

levar-burton-to-be-honored-with-lifetime-achievement-honors-at-children’s-&-family-emmy-awards
insert_link

Entertainment News

LeVar Burton to be honored with Lifetime Achievement honors at Children’s & Family Emmy Awards

Getty Images/Ian Tuttle Beloved Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement honor by fellow Emmy winner Laurence Fishburne at the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. Hosted by former 30 Rock star Jack McBrayer — himself a nominee this year — the event will be held December 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. Throughout his career, Star Trek: The Next Generation veteran […]

todayDecember 1, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%