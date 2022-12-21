AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Boy Scout buys over $11,000 in Christmas gifts for kids in foster care, shelters

todayDecember 21, 2022

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — For the second year in a row, a 12-year-old Boy Scout has turned into secret Santa, buying Christmas presents for over a hundred children in foster care and shelters who might not otherwise get to enjoy the holiday season.

Jonathan Werner said he was inspired to carry out his philanthropy project after hearing about his father’s own childhood experience in foster care.

“Based upon stories that I have from him, it didn’t really sound like they had much of a Christmas,” he told “Good Morning America.”

“I was in foster care from the time that I was five to [when] I got adopted at about 12, so like seven years of my childhood and I don’t remember my Christmases ever really being very special until after I was adopted,” Jonathan’s dad, Steven Kolk, told “GMA.” “So having him do a project like this and knowing that where I was those years, I could have had somebody like [Jonathan], it would have been really special.”

This year, 138 children across four Minnesota counties – Kanabec, Isanti, Pine and Chisago counties – as well as some children in part of Anoka County will receive basic necessities and personal care items some requested and gift cards and toys Jonathan selected for them. He chose the items on multiple shopping trips based on lists that local social workers he partnered with would share with him to help guide the process.

“For example, if the kid had asked for a Lego set of some sort, we would go off of age and gender and then we would buy a Lego set for them and based upon other interests, we would also try to find a Lego set that also intertwines with those interests as well,” Jonathan said.

The seventh-grader said he bought about 600 presents overall, totaling approximately $11,300.

To fund the gifts, he sold popcorn to local community members and this year, he made more than he was expecting.

MORE: Boy Scouts jump into action after Amtrak derailment: ‘We’re really proud’

But throughout the journey, Jonathan said he’s simply happy to give back.

“I’ve definitely learned a lot throughout this. I’ve learned money management. I’ve learned other things of that nature as well. It also makes me really happy to know that kids that wouldn’t really get a Christmas are getting a Christmas because of my project,” Jonathan said.

His parents say they couldn’t be more impressed.

“I’m proud of what he chose to do and the number of people that he can reach with this project,” Steven Kolk told “GMA.”

“It’s really special. I have seen it move not even myself, it has inspired me personally. But I’ve also seen it inspire our other children and friends of ours and other people in the community at the stores and things like that and so it’s really special. It really brings a tear to your eye and makes you feel like he’s really making a difference for people,” Serena Kolk added.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

sam-bankman-fried’s-ex-girlfriend,-ftx-co-founder-plead-guilty-to-criminal-charges
insert_link

National News

Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend, FTX co-founder plead guilty to criminal charges

(NEW YORK) -- Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend and the co-founder of FTX have each pleaded guilty to criminal charges and are cooperating with prosecutors, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Wednesday. Caroline Ellison, CEO of Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried's privately-controlled hedge fund, and Gary Wang, co-founder of FTX, pleaded guilty earlier this week, according to newly unsealed court documents. Ellison pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud on customers of FTX, wire […]

todayDecember 21, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%