Rev Rock Report

Brian May dubs Yungblud a “star performer” after seeing “We Are the Champions” cover

todayDecember 20, 2022

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Add Brian May to the list of Yungblud fans.

In an Instagram post, the Queen guitarist shares his reaction to the young English rocker’s recent cover of “We Are the Champions.”

“Every now and then, while idly scrolling in the park, you come upon something that makes you go ‘WOW,'” May writes.

While May enjoyed Yungblud’s spin on the Queen classic, he noticed that some commenters weren’t as impressed.

“I’m smiling quietly at all the ‘noooo’ comments,” May writes. “I remember so clearly the same kind of derision being poured on Freddie [Mercury] when we started out as Queen.”

May adds, “As soon as I see someone who can inspire such strong reactions – positive and negative – I’m sure this person is a star performer.”

Other rock legends who’ve shared their love for Yungblud’s music include The Rolling StonesMick Jagger and The Who‘s Roger Daltrey.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

