Bruce Springsteen offering audio recordings of every show on 2023 tour

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Getting tickets to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s upcoming U.S. tour wasn’t easy. If you didn’t snag any, you’ll at least be able to listen to what you missed.

The Boss just announced he’ll be releasing official multiple-track audio recordings from every stop on the tour right after each show. They will all be professionally mixed by Chiller Sound’s Jon Altschiller, and fans can save money if they preorder a package of all 31 shows by January 1.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s tour kicks off February 1 in Tampa, Florida, and wraps in the U.S. on April 14 in Newark, New Jersey. Fans can preorder shows here.