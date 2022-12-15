AD
    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen offering audio recordings of every show on 2023 tour

todayDecember 15, 2022

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Getting tickets to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s upcoming U.S. tour wasn’t easy. If you didn’t snag any, you’ll at least be able to listen to what you missed. 

The Boss just announced he’ll be releasing official multiple-track audio recordings from every stop on the tour right after each show. They will all be professionally mixed by Chiller Sound’s Jon Altschiller, and fans can save money if they preorder a package of all 31 shows by January 1. 

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s tour kicks off February 1 in Tampa, Florida, and wraps in the U.S. on April 14 in Newark, New Jersey. Fans can preorder shows here.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

