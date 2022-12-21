AD
Bruno Mars hosting intimate New Year’s party in Las Vegas

todayDecember 21, 2022

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SelvaRey

Bruno Mars is ringing in 2023 with his favorite rum in hand — his SelvaRey brand — at an intimate Las Vegas gathering.

Travel + Leisure reports Bruno and his rum brand will take over the Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino on New Year’s Eve. DJ Pee .Wee, otherwise known as his Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak — will also be at the exclusive event.

Only 150 guests will be allowed into the party, which will reportedly serve some out-of-this-world, luxury food offerings like Wagyu steak and caviar.  There will also be a four-course meal, live music during an all-night dance party, special SelvaRey cocktails and a champagne toast with Jay-Z and Beyoncé‘s luxury brand Ace of Spades.

A Supper Club spokesperson told the outlet of the party, “The ability to enjoy a luxurious dinner in front of the Bellagio Fountains while Bruno Mars entertains guests steps away is quite the surreal experience.”

Doors open at 9 p.m. local venue time on December 31.  You can only grab tickets by calling the venue at 702-693-7355 or by emailing them directly via luxuryexperience@bellagioresort.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

