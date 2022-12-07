AD
Carrie Underwood thanks “the most incredible fans” as she claims her PCA Country Artist of 2022 trophy

todayDecember 7, 2022

ABC

Carrie Underwood got the party started at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night, bringing home an early win for Country Artist of the Year.

Holding her shiny new trophy onstage, Carrie joked that she “will not be giving a three-hour-long speech” and added, “No pressure on setting the tone for the rest of the night!”

On a more serious note, Carrie told the crowd that she owed her award to her fans. “This whole night is all about the fans, and I certainly have just the most incredible fans. You guys have supported me for many years, especially out on the road this year,” she said.

Carrie’s had the chance to spend quite a bit of quality time with her fans in late 2022 after launching her Denim & Rhinestones Tour — a trek that continues well into 2023 — in October.

“Thank you guys so much for all the love. Thank you for this. What a wonderful early Christmas present,” Carrie said as she wrapped up her speech.

Carrie was one of a number of country superstars nominated for the trophy at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris were also nominated in the category.

Additionally, Shania Twain was there repping country music: She received the Music Icon Award this year and gave a medley performance of some of her biggest hits.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

