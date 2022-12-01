AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Carrie Underwood will return to Las Vegas for more ‘Reflection’ residency dates in 2023

todayDecember 1, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Carrie Underwood isn’t done with her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency just yet. The singer announced this week that she’s got more Vegas shows on the books for 2023.

The return of Reflection will arrive next summer, after the singer wraps her Denim & Rhinestones Tour in March. Carrie’s new residency dates are set for June 21, 23, 24, 28 and 30, July 1, September 20, 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30, November 29 and December 1, 2, 6, 8 and 9.

All dates will take place at Resorts World Theatre. When she first launched her Vegas residency in December 2021, Carrie was the first artist to break in the brand new venue.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Resorts World Las Vegas next summer,” the singer says. “Reflection is a show I’m so proud of and have so much fun performing. I love being out on the road with the Denim & Rhinestones Tour and look forward to returning to Vegas once that wraps, as it has become our home away from home where we get to play to audiences from all over the world.”

Tickets for Carrie’s 18 new Vegas shows go on sale next Friday, December 9, at 10 a.m. PT. VIP packages will be available that same day. Additionally, there will be a presale for Citi cardholders starting December 6.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

on-world-aids-day,-elton-john-says,-“we-need-to-keep-up-the-momentum”
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

On World AIDS Day, Elton John says, “We need to keep up the momentum”

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF December 1 is World AIDS Day, and for 30 years, Elton John has been on the forefront of the fight against the disease. While progress has been made, Elton pointed out on Instagram that there's still much to do: In 2021, 650,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses, while 1.5 million were diagnosed with HIV. Speaking to E! Online, Elton says, "We need to keep up the energy, momentum […]

todayDecember 1, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%