AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Cast is set for ‘Mean Girls’ movie musical

todayDecember 9, 2022

Background
share close
AD
CBS via Getty Images

The Broadway musical adaptation of the 2004 hit Mean Girls is being adapted into a movie musical, and its main cast is now set.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Angourie Rice has been tapped to fill the role Lindsay Lohan originated: Cady Heron, the daughter of a pair of anthropologists who finds herself transplanted from the wilds of Africa into the social jungle of a typically cliquey Chicago high school.

Reneé Rapp, who on Broadway played Rachel McAdams‘ role of Regina George, the head of the clique The Plastics, will reprise for the movie.

The cast also will star Moana‘s Auli’i Cravalho as Janis — played by Lizzy Caplan in the movie — while another Mean Girls on Broadway vet, Jaquel Spivey, will reprise as Damien. Damien, Janis’ bestie, was played by Daniel Franzese in the film.

Speaking of the original film, its writer, Tina Fey, is penning the script for the movie musical.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre and ran for 833 performances before the curtain finally fell on March 11, 2020 — the day before the COVID pandemic officially shuttered the Great White Way.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

employees-of-kentucky-candle-factory-destroyed-by-deadly-tornado-file-new-lawsuit
insert_link

National News

Employees of Kentucky candle factory destroyed by deadly tornado file new lawsuit

(NEW YORK) -- The owner of a Kentucky candle factory that was destroyed in a deadly tornado last year is facing another lawsuit from workers alleging they were threatened with termination if they left before the disaster struck. Nine people were killed when a late-season tornado hit the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield on Dec. 10, 2021. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Graves County, several employees who […]

todayDecember 9, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%