AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Cat named after Taylor Swift following her “sizable donation” to animal rescue

todayDecember 19, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

An adorable kitten has been named after Taylor Swift following her generous donation to a small animal rescue.

Rescuer ﻿Beth Stern﻿, who runs the Beth’s Furry Friends shelter in New York City, recently revealed she named a tortoiseshell kitty after the pop star. 

“Welcome new foster from Oman!! Her name is Angel Taylor in honor of recent birthday girl, Taylor Swift who sent me a sizable donation to Beth’s Furry Friends to help me save more lives,” Stern revealed on Instagram and shared a photo of the feline, who was rescued from an abusive situation.

Angel Taylor is missing an eye, was physically abused and had her ears cut off, revealed Stern. The rescuer agreed to take in the cat and worked to collect funds for her surgery. “She arrived to JFK on the day that Taylor sent me her generous donation,” Stern explained, adding the funds will also help her find Angel Taylor’s perfect forever family.

“I can’t wait to love her and help her heal and find her a forever family. Thank you, Taylor Swift, for helping me save more Angels. You are truly one yourself,” Stern said. The rescuer added Angel Taylor is currently being evaluated. 

It’s no secret Taylor has a soft spot for cats, as she has three of her own: MeredithOlivia and Benjamin Button.  

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

scotty-mccreery-almost-missed-his-son’s-birth:-“luckily-got-back-just-in-time”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Scotty McCreery almost missed his son’s birth: “Luckily got back just in time”

ABC/Larry McCormack Scotty McCreery has had plenty of career highs in 2022, but nothing tops the birth of his first child. Scotty and his wife, Gabi, welcomed baby boy Avery in October. Contrary to what the couple was expecting, he made his big debut two weeks ahead of schedule. Gabi was confident she wasn’t going to go into labor before her due date — so confident, in fact, that they made plans for […]

todayDecember 19, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%