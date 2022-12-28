AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Catcher Sean Murphy signs six-year deal with Atlanta Braves

todayDecember 28, 2022

Background
share close
AD
krisanapong detraphiphat/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — Just over two weeks after acquiring him in a three-way trade, the Atlanta Braves have signed catcher Sean Murphy to a six-year, $73 million deal.

The team announced the contract on Tuesday night, which runs through the 2028 season and “includes a $15 million club option with no buyout for 2029 that would give Murphy a seven-year deal worth $88 million,” the Braves said in a press release.

#Braves Sign Sean Murphy: pic.twitter.com/CbuwZ6cMZa

— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) December 28, 2022

Murphy, 28, was traded to Atlanta earlier this month by the Oakland Athletics as part of a three-team trade that also included the Milwaukee Brewers. He began his MLB career with the Athletics in 2019.

Last season in Oakland, Murphy played in 148 games, batting .250 with 18 home runs and 66 RBIs.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

mega-millions-jackpot-climbs-to-$640-million-on-friday,-after-no-tickets-matched-tuesday’s-numbers
insert_link

National News

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $640 million on Friday, after no tickets matched Tuesday’s numbers

youngvet/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday is expected to climb to $640 million, after no ticket matched all six winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing, the lottery said. "It’s by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year’s celebration," the lottery said in a statement early Wednesday. The cash […]

todayDecember 28, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%