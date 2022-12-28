Catcher Sean Murphy signs six-year deal with Atlanta Braves

krisanapong detraphiphat/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — Just over two weeks after acquiring him in a three-way trade, the Atlanta Braves have signed catcher Sean Murphy to a six-year, $73 million deal.

The team announced the contract on Tuesday night, which runs through the 2028 season and “includes a $15 million club option with no buyout for 2029 that would give Murphy a seven-year deal worth $88 million,” the Braves said in a press release.

Murphy, 28, was traded to Atlanta earlier this month by the Oakland Athletics as part of a three-team trade that also included the Milwaukee Brewers. He began his MLB career with the Athletics in 2019.

Last season in Oakland, Murphy played in 148 games, batting .250 with 18 home runs and 66 RBIs.