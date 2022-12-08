AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen to miss band’s next few shows

todayDecember 8, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen is recovering from what’s described as a “procedure,” and will have to miss the band’s scheduled shows this Friday and Saturday.

On Instagram, the band notes, “Six weeks ago Rick had a procedure that has required him to stay off the road until fully recovered. Unfortunately, Rick still needs a little bit more time and will not be out with us this week.”

The post goes on to say, “Robin Taylor Zander will be moving to lead guitar for the next two shows. We appreciate the continued support.”

Robin Taylor Zander, the 28-year-old son of Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander, has filled in on drums, bass and guitar multiple times over the years when the band members were sidelined by health or personal issues.

Cheap Trick is scheduled to perform Friday at Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment in Sahuarita, Arizona, on Friday, and at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, on Saturday. Then they’re off the road until January, when they have two shows lined up for the 12th and 13th. Starting August 4, they’ll join Rod Stewart for a string of tour dates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-stranglers-drummer-jet-black-dead-at-84
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The Stranglers drummer Jet Black dead at 84

The Stranglers in 1988; Jet Black on far right; Mike Prior/Getty Images Jet Black, drummer for the influential British punk/new wave band The Stranglers, has died. He was 84. The band wrote on social media, "It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear friend, colleague and band elder statesman Jet Black. Jet died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Fond adieu, fly straight JB." In […]

todayDecember 8, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%