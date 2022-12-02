AD
Cher admits that “on paper,” her new relationship “looks kinda ridiculous”

December 2, 2022

Cher is completely unapologetic about her 36-year-old boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, though she understands why the relationship might give some people pause.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher, 76, admitted, “Well, on paper, it’s kinda ridiculous, but in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous…he’s very kind, he’s very smart, he’s very talented and he’s really funny…and I think he’s quite handsome!”

Cher, who’s dated quite a few younger men in her day, explained to Kelly that older men just “didn’t like me for some reason.” As she noted, “Younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and wanna do stupid things and you have a strong personality, y’know? I’m not giving up my personality for anybody!”

The legendary entertainer was first spotted with Edwards in early November when they were seen holding hands outside a Hollywood hot spot. She later confirmed the relationship by tweeting a picture of him along with a heart emoji. When a fan questioned Edwards’ motivation, she responded, “Haven’t You Got Anything Else 2 Do? Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

