AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Cher mourns her mother Georgia Holt, dead at 96

todayDecember 11, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Cher and Georgia Holt in 2013; Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

On Friday, Cher tweeted that her heart was breaking for her “beloved friend, sister” Tina Turner, whose son Ronnie passed away at age 62. But on Saturday, Cher found herself mourning a loss: Her beloved mother, Georgia Holt, had passed away at age 96.

“Mom is gone,” the legendary entertainer tweeted.  No details were provided, but back in September, Cher had tweeted that her mother had been in the hospital with pneumonia. 

Holt, a singer, actress and model born Jackie Jean Crouch, had appeared in classic TV shows like The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet and I Love Lucy, as well as movies like 1950’s A Life of Her Own and 1951’s Father’s Little Dividend.

She was married and divorced a total of six times in her life, including to Cher’s father, John Sarkisian, who she was married to from 1946 to 1947. They remarried in 1965, but divorced in 1966. She was in a relationship from 1976 until her death with Craig Spencer.

A singer since childhood, Holt recorded a country album, Honky Tonk Woman, in 1980. Featuring a duet with Cher, it wasn’t released until 2013. That same year, she was the subject of a Lifetime documentary called Dear Mom, Love Cher.

In addition to Cher, Holt is survived by her other daughter, Georganne LaPiere, and her two grandchildren: Cher’s children Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

how-us-came-back-from-mpox-outbreak
insert_link

Health News

How US came back from mpox outbreak

(NEW YORK) -- A couple of months ago, the mpox outbreak seemed poised to overwhelm the United States. Cases were, in some instances, doubling every week with no signs of slowing down. However, the outbreak has taken a dramatic turn in the right direction. The average number of daily cases has fallen to six, as of Dec. 7, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What's more, the […]

todayDecember 11, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%