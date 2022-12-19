Children of Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, TLC members featured in new MTV docuseries

Courtesy MTV

It’s hard to believe that some of our ’90s/early 2000s idols have children who are old enough to be featured on a TV show, but here we are.

MTV has announced a new docuseries called MTV Family Legacy, which features new interviews with the kids of some of music’s biggest stars. It kicks off with a special that’s part of MTV’s “We Speak Music” programming, which launches on Monday.

The docuseries is being narrated by actor and musician Quincy Brown, the son of “Nite and Day” singer Al B. Sure! and Kim Porter.

Among the artists whose children will be featured in the series are the members of *NSYNC, the Backstreet Boys, TLC, Boyz II Men and rock acts Linkin Park and Van Halen, as well as Diddy, the late rapper Notorious B.I.G., Brandy and Melissa Etheridge.

When it comes to the Backstreet Boys, the oldest child is Brian Littrell‘s son, Bailey, who’s 20. Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough both have sons in their teens. It’s not clear which of these kids will be included in the show. As for *NSYNC, the only member who has a child old enough to be interviewed is Joey Fatone, whose eldest daughter is 21.