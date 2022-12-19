AD
Children of Van Halen & Melissa Etheridge to be featured in MTV’s Family Legacy docu-series

todayDecember 19, 2022

Van Halen and Melissa Etheridge are among the artists to be featured in a new MTV music docuseries that will give fans a different look at their favorite artists.

MTV’s Family Legacy, debuting in 2023, will give some new insight into a host of famous musicians using exclusive footage and new interviews from their children, giving a fresh perspective on the artists.

In addition to Van Halen and Etheridge, other artists set for season 1 include Linkin Park, Backstreet Boys, *NYSNC, Boyz II Men, TLC, Biggie Smalls, Sean Diddy Combs and Brandy.

And while the series doesn’t premiere until next year, fans are getting a preview of what to expect starting Monday with an MTV’s Family Legacy special airing as part of their “We Speak Music” programming.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

