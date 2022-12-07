AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Christina Applegate joining Brendan Fraser for charity reading of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

todayDecember 7, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Dead to Me co-star Christina Applegate has joined the star-studded cast of The Ed Asner Family Center‘s annual charity reading of It’s a Wonderful Life.

The actress and newly-minted Hollywood Walk of Fame star recipient will join Brendan Fraser in the two lead roles — Mary and George Bailey — which were filled by Donna Reed and Jimmy Stewart in the 1946 Christmas classic.

As reported, Jennifer Hudson will contribute a musical performance at this year’s reading on Sunday, December 11, which will also star Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, JK Simmons and Jean Smart.

The event, which kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET, benefits The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC), a charity the late Emmy winner started, which is dedicated to helping people with special needs and their families. Former Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron will once again serve as host.

Applegate, 50, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, which has made it difficult for her to walk, and even stand for long periods of time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

idaho-murders:-police-to-start-removing-victims’-belongings-from-house
insert_link

National News

Idaho murders: Police to start removing victims’ belongings from house

Heather Roberts/ABC News (MOSCOW, Idaho) -- As police in Moscow, Idaho, continue their search for the suspect who killed four University of Idaho students, they'll begin to remove some of the victims' personal belongings from the house where the crimes unfolded. Belongings "no longer needed for the investigation" will begin to be collected Wednesday morning to get returned to the families, who have asked for some of the items, police […]

todayDecember 7, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%