National News

Coast Guard searching for missing sailors headed to Florida

todayDecember 13, 2022

An undated photo of the Atrevida II, the U.S. Coast Guard is searching for the sailboat and its crew Kevin Hyde and Joe DiTommasso. – U.S. Coast Guard

(NEW YORK) — The United States Coast Guard is looking for two missing sailors who were last seen on Dec. 3 in North Carolina.

Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, departed Cape May, New Jersey, late last month on their 30-foot sailboat, the “Atrevida II,” according to the Coast Guard. The pair was last seen aboard their boat as it left the Oregon Inlet in North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

According to the Coast Guard, family and friends contacted officials on Sunday after last speaking with the pair on that same day.

“We’re continuing to search for the ‘Atrevida II,’ a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson told ABC News. “We have several assets, both aircraft and vessel, searching.”

The U.S. Coast Guard has attempted urgent broadcasts. It said it let the boating public know via radio transmission that it’s looking for the two men and have reached out to both commercial and recreational boats to be on the lookout, a spokesperson said.

According to officials, the pair left port at Cape May on Nov. 27 and were traveling to Marathon, Florida.

The Coast Guard described the boat as having a bluish-purple hull, while structure and sails.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

