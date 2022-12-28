AD
Entertainment News

Comics legend Stan Lee would have turned 100 Wednesday

todayDecember 28, 2022

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Comics fans both famous and not are tipping their hats to Stan Lee, who would have turned 100 years old Wednesday. 

The man who created, or co-created, enduring characters including Spider-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, The X-Men and Doctor Strange died at 95 in 2018. 

And while the last of Lee’s beloved Marvel movie cameos was in the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, his legacy lives on: Marvel Studios is gearing up to finally launch into the Marvel Cinematic Universe one of Lee’s most famous super-teams, The Fantastic Four, which he created with fellow comics visionary Jack Kirby back in 1961. 

In 2012, Lee told ABC Audio that his “crowning moment” was creating Spider-Man. Having awkward teen Peter Parker become a superhero — and not relegated to a sidekick — was groundbreaking. He explained why: “Because, my publisher … when I told him the idea, he hated it. Hated it. So we had a book we were going to kill. And when you’re gonna kill a book, nobody cares what you put in the last issue … So I put Spider-Man in it and put him on the cover. And the book sold like crazy!”  

Among those hailing Lee online Wednesday with #StanLee100 were Guardians of the Galaxy franchise writer-director James Gunn. The filmmaker turned guardian of Warner Bros. DC Comics characters posted several pictures of himself with Lee, saying, “You are missed, my friend.” 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

