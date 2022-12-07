AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Con Te Parti-D’Oh! ‘The Simpsons’ to make sweet music with the Bocellis in Disney+ Christmas short

todayDecember 7, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Disney+

Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli, his 25-year-old son, Matteo, and 10-year-old daughter, Virginia, will soon play a very exclusive gig — in Springfield, on The Simpsons.

On December 15, Disney+ will drop Feliz Navidad, a short that will see Homer surprise Marge with the “ultimate gift,” a private performance from the musical family members.

Incidentally, the release date coincides with Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli’s release of the single that shares the name of the short, which their animated alter-egos will be singing.

The song can also be found on their new holiday album, A Family Christmas.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

legendary-times-square-comedy-club-carolines-is-closing
insert_link

Entertainment News

Legendary Times Square comedy club Carolines is closing

Getty Images Carolines, the legendary New York City comedy club, has announced it will soon be shutting its doors. In a Facebook post, it was announced that Caroline Hirsch, the namesake owner of the stand-up destination on Broadway, has decided against renewing her lease for 2023. "After 30 wonderful years at our location in Times Square ... our final shows here will be on December 31," the post began. "Carolines […]

todayDecember 7, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%