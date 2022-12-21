AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Congress calls upon Ticketmaster execs to testify about Taylor Swift ticket fiasco

todayDecember 21, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Congress has called upon Ticketmaster’s executives to explain what caused the Taylor Swift ticketing fiasco.

WLS reports U.S. Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, who chairs the Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee of the Energy and Commerce Committee, is seeking answers into Ticketmaster’s sales process.

Schakowsky reached out to Ticketmaster after the presale left fans complaining of hourslong waits, site crashes and exorbitant prices to get tickets to Taylor’s Eras Tour. Those same fans are now raising alarm over the number of tickets being sold for ridiculous prices on third-party resellers.

“We want a complete explanation of the problems that we have had. So we are calling them in,” she said.  Schakowsky wants Ticketmaster to not only explain how it sells tickets, but to look into ways of improving how it operates.

In her letter to Ticketmaster, which was signed by members of the bipartisan committee, she signaled concern that “millions of fans endured delays, lockouts, and competition with aggressive scammers, scalpers, and bots.” She says the fiasco also exposed “potential unfair and deceptive practices that face consumers and eventgoers.”

“I think in many ways consumers are really held hostage,” she said.

This is the latest development stemming from the disastrous rollout of Taylor’s ticket presale. Last month Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn called upon the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether Ticketmaster violated the 2016 Better Online Ticket Sales Act, which was designed to combat illegal bots that snatch up swaths of concert tickets before fans can get their hands on them.

In addition, Sens. Amy Klobuchar ﻿and﻿ Mike Lee ﻿announced a hearing to look into the alleged monopoly critics say Ticketmaster has on the ticketing industry.

In addition, the Justice Department’s antitrust division is investigating Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, for potential abuse of power.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

bob-dylan-offered-role-on-british-series-‘coronation-street’
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Bob Dylan offered role on British series ‘Coronation Street’

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA In his recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Bob Dylan revealed he's a fan of the British series Coronation Street, a soap opera that has been on since the 1960s. Producers of the show were so flattered they’ve actually offered him a part on the series. “I’ve binge-watched Coronation Street, Father Brown, and some early Twilight Zones,” Dylan said in the interview. “I know they’re old-fashioned shows, but they make me feel at […]

todayDecember 21, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%