Courtney Love declares Kurt Cobain & Lana Del Rey “the only true musical geniuses I’ve ever known”

todayDecember 28, 2022

Background
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GUCCI

If you’re looking for the Kurt Cobain of the 21st century, Courtney Love would refer you to one Lana Del Rey.

In an interview on Marc Maron‘s WTF podcast, the Hole frontwoman and widow of the late Nirvana frontman declares, “Lana and Kurt are the only true musical geniuses I’ve ever known.”

As for what makes Cobain and Del Rey geniuses, Love explains that “they can Spielberg anything,” which she says is demonstrated by how Kurt interpreted Meat Puppets for Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged performance and how Lana “feminizes” Allen Ginsberg‘s “Howl” with her spoken word rendition of the famed poem.

“She’s got the integrity that Kurt had,” Love adds of Del Rey.

“By the way, [R.E.M.‘s Micheal] Stipe, [U2‘s] Bono — yes, these are people that I know and love,” she continues. “[Green Day‘s] Billie Joe [Armstrong], sure. But Lana? She’s got a magic thing.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

