Rev Rock Report

Cyndi Lauper, The Police and more reach YouTube’s Billion Views Club in 2022

todayDecember 30, 2022

Background
Courtesy of YouTube Music

Getting 1 billion views on YouTube is quite a feat, but plenty of artists reached that milestone in 2022 — including classic tunes from Cyndi Lauper, The Police, R.E.M. and Europe.

Cyndi’s 1983 hit “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” received 1.13 billion views this year, 13 years after it was first uploaded to the streaming channel. 

Also joining the Billion Views Club this year was The Police’s 1983 hit “Every Breath You Take,” which hit YouTube in 2010, and Europe’s 1986 track “The Final Countdown,” which was added to YouTube in 2009. R.E.M.’s 1991 hit “Losing My Religion” also made it to 1 billion this year, 11 years after it was added to YouTube.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

