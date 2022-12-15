AD
Daisy Edgar-Jones cast to play Carole King in movie adaptation of Beautiful

todayDecember 15, 2022

Bruce Glikas / Contributor

Carole King’s life is coming to the big screen. A movie adaptation of Beautiful, the Broadway musical about her life, is in the works, with Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones set to play King and The Kids Are All Right’s Lisa Cholodenko set to direct. 

“Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger,” King tells Variety. “She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance.”

Beautiful opened on Broadway in 2014 and earned actress Jessie Mueller a Tony Award for her portrayal of King. The show, which closed in 2019, tells the story of King’s songwriting career and eventual stardom as a singer, using many of her biggest hits, including “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Feel the Earth Move” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” in the show.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

