    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin cover 10cc’s “The Things We Do for Love” for ‘﻿The Hanukkah Sessions’﻿ night three

todayDecember 21, 2022

Background
For night three of Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin‘s 2022 The Hanukkah Sessions, the pair released a cover of the 10cc song “The Things We Do for Love.”

The performance features vocals by Inara George, who plays with Kurstin in the band The Bird and the Bee, as well as background singing by Tenacious D‘s Jack Black and Kyle Gass. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

For The Hanukkah Sessions, which is now in its third year, Grohl and Kurstin release a cover of a song by a Jewish artist for each of the holiday’s eight nights. This year’s edition was recorded live at the Los Angeles club Largo earlier this month, and so far has included versions of Blood, Sweat & Tears‘ “Spinning Wheel” featuring director Judd Apatow and Pink‘s “Get they Party Started” featuring the pop star herself.

The last two Hanukkah Sessions spawned covers of artists including KISS, Beastie Boys, Bob Dylan, Drake, Lisa Loeb, Ramones, Amy Winehouse and Billy Joel.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

