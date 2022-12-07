AD
    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin play ‘﻿Hanukkah Sessions’﻿ concert with guests Beck, Jack Black, Pink & Karen O

todayDecember 7, 2022

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin played their previously reported Hanukkah Sessions concert in Los Angeles this week, and the intimate show apparently featured even more rock star power than initially announced.

According to Variety, among the guests who joined the Foo Fighters frontman and the producer onstage were Beck, Tenacious D‘s Jack Black and Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O, as well as pop star Pink.

Grohl and Kurstin first launched Hanukkah Sessions in 2020 and covered eight different Jewish artists for each night of the holiday, and the series returned in 2021. The set list for the LA show, which marked the first live Hanukkah Sessions performance, continued that tradition with songs such as Rush‘s “The Spirit of Radio,” in honor of Geddy Lee‘s Jewish heritage, with vocals by Black.

Variety also reports that the concert “certainly seemed” to be recorded and theorizes that it could be released as this year’s Hanukkah Sessions. The first night of Hanukkah is Sunday, December 18.

The concert also marked one of Grohl’s few live performances following the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in March. He previously made appearances at Paul McCartney‘s Glastonbury set and Joe Walsh‘s VetsAid concert, as well as during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony alongside Lionel Richie. Grohl and Foo Fighters also held two giant tribute concerts to Hawkins in London and Los Angeles in September.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

