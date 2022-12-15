AD
Rev Rock Report

David Crosby hints at going back out on tour

December 15, 2022

Scott Dudelson / Contributor

Earlier this year, David Crosby tweeted that he thought he was "too old to tour," but that might be changing. 

When he was recently asked about any future touring plans, Crosby told ABC Audio, "I want to, but I don't think I can." He explained his guitar playing is suffering because of tendonitis in his hands, "which takes them out of the caliber level I'd be willing to do onstage," noting, "I'm not good enough anymore." 

Well, now it appears things are looking up, with Crosby tweeting, "So I played with some friends the day before yesterday and spent today sing (sic) with two really good friends." He suggested he might be starting a new band he'd play with live. 

Crosby did tell ABC Audio that he "could do shows with somebody else playing guitar," so it's possible that's what the tweet is referring to, but we'll have to wait and see.

If he does tour, it would be Crosby's first since 2019.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

