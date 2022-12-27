AD
Rev Rock Report

David Lee Roth releases new live recording of Van Halen’s ‘Everybody Wants Some’

todayDecember 27, 2022

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

David Lee Roth is covering Van Halen again. The rocker just shared a new live version of the band’s hit “Everybody Wants Some,” taken from his 2022 Hollywood recording session with his solo band.

The session took place back in May, where Roth and his band recorded 14 songs. He’s already released several of them over the past year, including “You Really Got Me,” “Dance the Night Away,” Panama” and “Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love.”

“Everybody Wants Some” was the second single off Van Halen’s 1980 album Women and Children First. The new version features Al Estrada on guitar, Ryan Wheeler on bass and Francis Valentino on drums.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

