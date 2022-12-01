AD
Deadheads can now do yoga on Grateful Dead yoga mats

todayDecember 1, 2022

Grateful Dead fans can now show off their love for the band while improving their health, thanks to a new line of Grateful Dead yoga mats, cork yoga blocks and cotton yoga straps that’s being released by JadeYoga. The natural rubber Grateful Dead Harmony mats will feature the band’s signature dancing bears, with the bears in Tree, Downward Dog, Warrior, Crow and Dancer yoga poses. 

“When I first saw the Grateful Dead inGlens Falls, NY over 40 years ago, I never would have thought I would someday have a chance to work with the band or just how fitting it would be,” JadeYoga founder Dean Jerrehian shares. “With the Grateful Dead’s history of environmental activism and support, the Dead is a perfect match for Jade’s mission of creating the best quality, most eco-friendly yoga products and giving back to the earth with each product sold.”

The mats will also help the environment because with every mat sold, Jade will plant a tree; over two million trees have been planted so far.

Fans can buy the yoga mats here.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

