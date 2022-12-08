AD
Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe announce U.S. dates for 2023 The World Tour

todayDecember 8, 2022

Courtesy Live Nation

Following their successful North American stadium tour this past year, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are ready to rock the entire planet with their co-headlining 2023 The World Tour — and they’ve just announced that the U.S. will be a part of it.

As previously reported, the two bands will start 2023 with two shows in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in February, and will then launch a series of European and Latin American dates. They’ll bring the tour to the U.S. starting August 5 in Syracuse, New York, and wrap up August 18 in El Paso, Texas. Alice Cooper is the special guest on all dates.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023,” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement. “Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you!”

The general onsale date is Friday, December 16, at 10 a.m. local time via motley.com and defleppard.com. Citi cardmembers can access a presale starting December 13 at 10 a.m. local time via citientertainment.com.

The global outing follows Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard’s 2022 U.S. Stadium Tour, which also featured Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts on the bill.

Crüe guitarist Mick Mars announced in October that he’s retiring from touring. Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 will take his place for the upcoming shows.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

