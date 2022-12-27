Denver Broncos fire first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett

Jeffrey Grigsby / EyeEm/Getty Images

(ENGLEWOOD, Colo.) — Less than a year into the job, the Denver Broncos have fired their head coach, Nathaniel Hackett.

The team announced the move on Monday, a day after losing 51-14 to the Los Angeles Rams. The Broncos are now 4-11 this season.

In a statement, Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner thanked Hackett, 43, for his “dedication as head coach of the Denver Broncos. We sincerely appreciate Nathaniel’s efforts and wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

“Following extensive conversations with [Broncos General Manager] George [Paton] and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos,” Penner continued. “This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach.”

We have parted ways with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett. A statement from Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner: pic.twitter.com/1tWMjHv6em — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 26, 2022

While the search for its next head coach begins, Denver named Senior Assistant Jerry Rosburg as its interim head coach.

Denver also let go of special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry on Monday, replacing them with Mike Mallory and Ben Steele, respectively.