AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ author Jeff Kinney talks about making movies for “a whole new generation”

todayDecember 2, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy Disney+

The second Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie, Rodrick Rules, arrives Friday on Disney+, but some original fans of the franchise are none too thrilled with the switch from live action to computer animated films.

Wimpy Kid author Jeff Kinney, who penned both scripts for the Disney+ movies, told ABC Audio how grateful he is to have such a passionate fanbase. He says he understands why fans are resisting this new direction.

“It doesn’t surprise me that there’s that kind of reaction,” he said, adding the live action movies came out during these fans’ “very formative years” and that triggers a strong sense of nostalgia. 

The first three live action Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies — including Rodrick Rules — hit theaters between 2010 and 2012. Unlike the Disney+ movies, Kinney didn’t write the scripts.

“There’s a whole new generation of fans coming in that didn’t see the live action movies and I think those are the ones I’m trying to reach right now with the different version of the stories,” Kinney explained.

Kinney noted animated movies also allow for more freedom. “You feel like these stories have really sprung to life from the pages of the book and, of course, animation has all sorts of advantages. You can exaggerate actions in a way that’s a little harder to do with live action,” he said.

In all, Kinney is grateful he is among the few authors who saw his books turned into movies — twice. “It’s taught me to be humble,” he grinned. “I just feel really lucky that there’s an appetite for this and I’m just really blessed.”  

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules premieres Friday, December 2, on Disney+.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘emancipation’s-charmaine-bingwa-on-the-film’s-importance
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘Emancipation’s Charmaine Bingwa on the film’s importance

Courtesy of Apple TV+ The new film Emancipation is an uncompromising look at slavery in the U.S., telling the story of the man known as "whipped Peter" -- an 1863 photograph of the whip marks on his back shocked the world. He's played by Will Smith, Charmaine Bingwa plays his wife, and she tells ABC Audio the film is tough, but necessary to watch. "People have said do we need another slavery movie? Why now? […]

todayDecember 2, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%