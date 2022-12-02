AD
Director Guy Ritchie said he'd cast "perfect gentleman" Will Smith in 'Aladdin' sequel

December 2, 2022

(NOTE LANGUAGE) While Will Smith was promoting his new movie Emancipation, he mentioned he’d understand if some people aren’t “ready” to see him in a film yet, in the wake of his Oscar night slap of Chris Rock.

However, Guy Ritchie, who directed Smith as Genie in Disney’s live-action hit Aladdin, said he is already ready to work with him again — in “anything.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ritchie was in Saudi Arabia, where he accepted an honor at the second annual Red Sea International Film Festival, when he was asked about his former leading man.

Ritchie didn’t comment on the Oscar night incident, but offered of Will, “I’ve never met a more lovely man, and working with him was one of the most wonderful, great experiences I’ve ever had.” He added, “I never saw anything other than the consummate, generous gentleman.”

With a sequel to Aladdin in the works, the English director of Snatch and The Gentlemen was asked if he’d consider recasting the embattled actor in the key role. “I wouldn’t have any issue casting Will Smith in anything, because, as I say, he was just the f***ing perfect gentleman,” Guy replied.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

