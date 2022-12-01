Disney’s ‘﻿Encanto’ ﻿rules YouTube’s year-end music chart

Looks like we talked a lot about Bruno in 2022 because according to YouTube, the signature hit from Disney’s Encanto was its top song of the year.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was crowned YouTube’s biggest song of the year in the U.S. The video hit the video-sharing website on December 29, and as of Thursday, the song has been viewed over 503.2 million times.

That’s not the only song from Encanto that crept into YouTube’s top songs. “Surface Pressure,” sung by Jessica Darrow, finished in third this year after amassing over 292 million views since it was posted on December 24 of last year.

Elsewhere in the top 10 is Imagine Dragons and JID‘s “Enemy,” which was featured in the Netflix series Arcane: League of Legends. The song finished in eighth place.

Below is YouTube’s Top 10 Songs in the U.S.: