AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Docuseries on soft rock coming to Paramount+

todayDecember 12, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Bobby Bank / Contributor

A new docuseries on soft rock is set to hit Paramount+ in the new year. According to VarietySometimes When We Touch: The Reign, Ruin and Resurrection of Soft Rock will debut in the U.S. and Canada on January 3.

The three-part series will feature interviews from a whole host of artists, including Sheryl Crow, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Run DMC’s Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Richard Marx, Earth, Wind & Fire‘s Verdine White and The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs, as well as actual soft rockers like Kenny Loggins, Toni Tennille, Rupert Holmes and Air Supply.

The series will delve into the popularity of the music, some of which has been deemed “yacht rock” in recent years and has gained in popularity. It will focus on such artists as Loggins, Air Supply, Daryl Hall and John Oates, Christopher Cross, the Carpenters, Lionel Richie, Captain & Tennille and more, and will feature new and archival interviews, as well as concert clips. It promises to celebrate “the impact of soft rock while acknowledging the cringey excesses that sometimes led it astray.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-most-popular-christmas-movies,-ranked-by-state
insert_link

Entertainment News

The most popular Christmas movies, ranked by state

One of the most popular things to do this time of year is gather with friends and family and binge holiday movies — and with that in mind, the educational research company Scholaroo wanted to see which movies were each state's favorites.  While mainstays like Jon Favreau's 2004 classic Elf and Jim Carrey's How The Grinch Stole Christmas made the list, as one might expect, there were some surprises.  For one thing, no state picked Die Hard.  For another, Lindsay Lohan's […]

todayDecember 12, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%