Buck Country Music News

Dolly Parton buried an unheard song in a time capsule that won’t see the light of day until 2045

todayDecember 21, 2022

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Dolly Parton’s got a brand-new, never-before-heard song on the way — and if you wait around until 2045, you can hear it.

During a sit-down on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Dolly explained that the song is part of a time capsule that she created for her theme park, Dollywood.

But the country legend admits she sort of regrets including a piece of unreleased music in that box. “I tell you, you have no idea how that has bothered me. I wanna go dig that up,” Dolly says, pointing out that she’s concerned the tape might disintegrate underground before it gets a chance to be unearthed.

“I need to use that song! It’s a really good song,” she continues. “I’ll be 99 years old when they open it … they weren’t expecting me to be there when they open it, and I probably won’t be.”

Dolly and her fans might have to wait for another decade or so to hear that particular song, but she’s still got plenty of other music coming out before then. For one thing, the singer is hard at work on an album of rock music, which she was inspired to make after her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The country legend also added to her acting repertoire this year, starring in the NBC holiday movie Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas. The film aired earlier this month.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

