Buck Country Music News

Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock album includes some of her husband’s favorite songs: “He’ll love it”

todayDecember 20, 2022

Dolly Parton’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame may have inspired her to make a whole album full of rock music, but it was an idea she’d been considering for quite a while beforehand, too, because her husband Carl Dean is a big fan of rock music.

Now that the project is officially underway, Dolly says she knows that Carl is going to be excited to hear the finished product.

“He loves all the songs,” Dolly explains in a new interview with ET Canada, adding that the track list will feature some yet-to-be-determined duet partners.

“I haven’t told [Carl] yet who I’m going to have on. I don’t even know myself, who all is gonna be on it,” she reveals. “But he’ll love it.”

Though Dolly’s released dozens of country albums, she’s got a feeling that this rock project will be a special one to her husband. “I’m doing so many of his favorite songs on the album,” she adds, “so I’ll play it to him when it’s all done.”

Dolly’s interview was a part of the TV special ET Canada Presents: Icons Dolly Parton, which aired on STACKTV and the Global TV App on Monday night.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rev Rock Report

Musicians to honor Joe Strummer on 20th anniversary of his death

Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Thursday marks the 20th anniversary of the death of The Clash's Joe Strummer, and the occasion will be marked with a special tribute in New York.  Consequence reports that D Generation's Jesse Malin, Gogol Bordello's Eugene Hutz and more will celebrate Strummer by busking at the annual Gates of the West holiday benefit, which kicks off at 6 p.m. outside Malin's Lower East Side bar Niagara, where there's a mural of the late Clash frontman.  Following the tribute, […]

todayDecember 20, 2022

