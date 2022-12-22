AD
Entertainment News

Don Cheadle opens up to ‘People’ about his pandemic wedding

December 22, 2022

While credit for breaking the broom-jumping news goes to Wanda Sykes when she was subbing in the closing weeks of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Don Cheadle is opening up to People about his intimate wedding.

The 58-year-old Marvel movie star tied the knot with his longtime partner, 54-year-old interior designer Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair, who have been together for 28 years, already share two grown children: 26-year-old Imani and 28-year-old Tai.

The Oscar-nominated actor tells the magazine of the small big day, “It was just me and her and our kids and our dogs and the pastor in the backyard.”

Cheadle joked to People that the best part of officially being married was “the tax break.”

He adds, “You guys have to do this. Please do this.'”

On a serious note, he added, “I’m fortunate to be in this relationship.”

He also said of his offspring, “I’m very fortunate to be close with my ‘adult-ren’ — I don’t even call them kids anymore. They’re very grounded and un-Hollywood, and I’m glad about that.”

Cheadle will be seen next on Netflix on December 30 in the dark comedy White Noise.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

December 22, 2022

