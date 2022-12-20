AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Dr. Elmo compares rerecording “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer” to Taylor Swift’s journey

todayDecember 20, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Before Taylor Swift was inspired to rerecord her master catalog, there was Elmo Shropshire — better known as Dr. Elmo, the man who sang “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer.”

The Christmas song hitmaker chatted with Billboard about the similarities between him and Taylor. He recorded his holiday staple with ex-wife Patsy Trigg under the name Elmo and Patsy in 1979, but he signed a distribution deal years later that gave Sony’s Epic Records ownership of the master recording.

Shropshire admits, “It was a pretty onerous contract … They owned everything.”

Unhappy with the deal, he jumped back into the studio to record his own version. “We used all the same personnel. Even I can’t tell the difference,” he said, adding he went on an aggressive campaign to have radio stations and other media use his offering instead of Sony’s. 

“Sometimes we’d have to talk ’em out of [using the Sony version]. They’d say, ‘Who’s Dr. Elmo?’ We’d get them to listen to it and they couldn’t tell the difference. And we’d say, ‘We can give you a better deal,'” Shropshire continued.

His persistence paid off, and it’s estimated he’s added over $7 million to his coffers since rerecording the song. 

Shropshire, who is 86, knows this story is repeating itself in real time with Taylor. He explained why rerecording songs is the smartest move.

“Let’s say somebody wants to use the song in a movie. It’s a one-time payoff,” he explained. “… If they use the Sony version, Sony just gives me a pittance. But if they use my version, I get the whole $25,000. This is the same with Taylor Swift.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nile-rodgers-&-chic-and-richie-sambora-raise-$150k-for-charity
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Nile Rodgers & Chic and Richie Sambora raise $150K for charity

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Performances by Nile Rodgers & Chic and former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora helped bring in big bucks for charity.  Earlier this month, Rodgers headlined Nordoff Robbins' charity carol service, stepping in for The Who after they had to cancel. According to U Discover Music, the event wound up bringing in about $150,000 for the charity, which will be used to fund music therapy for vulnerable people living with life-limiting illness, disabilities or feelings of isolation.  The concert, […]

todayDecember 20, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%