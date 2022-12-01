AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Dua Lipa talks Elton John friendship, says next album has “taken a complete turn”

todayDecember 1, 2022

Background
share close
AD
David M. Benett/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation

Back in March, Dua Lipa said on her At Your Service podcast that her next album — the follow-up to Future Nostalgia — was halfway done. But now she tells Variety that she spoke too soon, because she’s changed musical direction.

“It’s taken a complete turn as I’ve carried on working, and I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive,” she tells Variety. “So I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me.” 

She adds, “The album is different — it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense — but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

It was during a trip to Malibu, California, to write that new album that Dua was first pitched on the idea of recording “Cold Heart” as a duet with Elton John, with whom she was already friendly. 

“My first answer was ‘Yes, absolutely,’” Dua tells Variety. “But they were like, ‘Well, listen to it before you agree to it’ … they sent it to me very early one morning. We were on FaceTime … and I remember I was in my bikini by the pool, wearing a cowboy hat for some reason.”

Elton picks up the story, telling Variety that he said to Dua that day, “You’ve got to listen to it by the pool — loud. And within a day or so, she said, ‘I’m in,’ and that was that.”

The two finally got to perform the song together last month, at the final North American show of Elton’s Farewell tour at Dodgers Stadium. She told Variety the next day, “I could have never imagined a night like this — it reminded me to never stop dreaming.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

for-dolly-parton,-it’s-family-that-makes-a-‘mountain-magic-christmas’
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

For Dolly Parton, it’s family that makes a ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’

Katherine Bomboy/NBC Dolly Parton kicks the holiday season into high gear Thursday as her Mountain Magic Christmas movie premieres on NBC.  The two-hour film takes you behind the scenes during the making of a fictional TV special at her real-life East Tennessee theme park, Dollywood. The TV event features many of the songs — and guests — from her most recent yuletide offering, A Holly Dolly Christmas: Ultimate Deluxe Edition. Dolly hosts Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson and Billy Ray […]

todayDecember 1, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%