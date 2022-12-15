AD
Dua Lipa to headline UK’s most prestigious literary festival in 2023

December 15, 2022

Dave J Hogan/Dave J. Hogan / Getty Images

Dua Lipa knows all about being a headliner for music festivals. But in 2023, she’ll try something new: headlining a literary festival.

Dua will head to one of the United Kingdom’s biggest literary events, the Hay-On-Wye Festival, which will take place starting at the end of May in Hay-On-Wye, a Welsh town known as “the town of books” due to its many bookstores. Since its founding in 1988, many of the world’s biggest authors have appeared at the festival. In 2001, former President Bill Clinton described it as “The Woodstock of the Mind.”

But since Dua isn’t an author — yet, anyway —  what will she be doing at the festival? A live recording of her At Your Service podcast, during which she’ll presumably chat with some of the famous authors who’ll be taking part in the festival, including Margaret Atwood, who wrote The Handmaid’s Tale.

In a statement, Dua says, “I have wanted to explore the bookshops of Hay and experience the literary atmosphere of the Hay Festival for such a long time.”

She adds, “I’m thrilled that I will be there next year to share stories on stage and off with some of my favorite authors, and to soak up the inspiration alongside my fellow book lovers. I can’t wait to see you there!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

