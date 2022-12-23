AD
Duran Duran shares holiday messages to fans

todayDecember 23, 2022

ABC/Randy Holmes

Duran Duran‘s John Taylor and Simon LeBon are wishing their fans a happy holiday with special messages posted to their Instagram page.

“It’s Christmas time, it’s the holiday season,” Taylor shares in an audio message posted with a picture of him in a snow globe. “I want to wish everybody who’s listening to this just the best of times this year. Whatever it is you want, you get, and I hope we all have a great year together next year.”

Frontman LeBon added his own snow globe message, sharing, “Yeah it’s that time of the year when we’re all very fluffy, we’re a bunch of snowflakes really aren’t we? Yes because, you know, it’s the end of the year, it’s that festive season, it’s all those different festivals, which I call Christmas, because I’m white, middle-aged and male.” 

He offers, “I’m just wishing everybody out there a lovely, happy holidays. Merry Christmas.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

