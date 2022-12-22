Dustin Lynch swaps his cowboy hat for a Santa cap in heartwarming, charity-focused new music video

ABC

Dustin Lynch’s “Something That Makes You Smile” is all about finding joy in life, and in the music video for the song, the singer brought joy to kids all across Tennessee.

The first scenes of the clip show Dustin stocking up at a Nashville toy store before heading out to play Santa for kids in Music City and beyond. His first stop is the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, where he hangs out with the patients — with his sack of Christmas gifts, of course.

Elsewhere in the music video, Dustin heads down to his hometown of Tullahoma, Tennessee, for his annual Dustin Lynch and Friends Benefit Concert, which raised over $30,000 for Shepard’s House, Tullahoma Sports Council Inc. and Hands-On Science Center.

The best part of the video is watching the kids open their gifts and meet Dustin.

“Something That Makes You Smile” comes off the track list of Dustin’s Blue in the Sky album.