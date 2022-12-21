AD
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says ‘Black Adam’ won’t be part of the “first phase of DC’s new plans”

todayDecember 21, 2022

After promoting the film by saying “The hierarchy of power of DC Universe is about to change forever,” the powers behind the DC Universe, James Gunn and Peter Safran, have decided Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s Black Adam isn’t fitting into their vision.

Johnson addressed his “passionate” fans via social media late Tuesday afternoon, noting, “James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam won’t be a part of the first phase of DC’s new plans.”

He added hopefully, “However, DC and Seven Bucks [Johnson’s production company] have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.”

Despite Johnson’s passion for the project, and a dizzying, multi-country promotional tour, the pricey superhero film underperformed at the box office. And then there’s the matter of Henry Cavill‘s return in the film’s after-credits: After Johnson reportedly hustled to get the actor back into the Warner Bros. Discovery fold as Superman, Gunn, then Cavill, announced he wouldn’t return after all.

In his message, Johnson said it took 15 years to make Black Adam, and thanked the fans who supported it.

“I’m very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide,” he said. “I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility and love. We did great.”

Gunn and Safran have caught flak from passionate fans of director Zack Snyder, as the executives seemingly chart a new course for the DC heroes away from those initially cast by the director of Man of SteelBatman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the re-cut Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Johnson also commented, “James and I…have always rooted for each other to succeed. It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG.”

A short time later, Gunn retweeted Johnson’s message, and noted, “Love @TheRock & I’m always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can’t wait to collaborate soon,” adding a “prayer hands” emoji.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

