Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran sneaks into his old high school to surprise students during award ceremony

todayDecember 9, 2022

Ed Sheeran returned to his old stomping grounds to give students at his old high school the surprise of their lives. He crashed an honors ceremony to help hand out awards.

East Anglian Daily Times reports Ed, who is a former student of Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, England, surprised students at its annual Awards Evening, which celebrates a commitment to learning. The singer delivered a speech and also helped dole out the awards, shaking the deserving students’ hands.

As for how this happened, said teacher ﻿Adam Chittock﻿, “I think he just wanted to do it. It’s just like any student coming back to his old school, he loved seeing his old teachers and familiar faces. It’s just that this former student is an internationally renowned music star.”

The school’s headteacher, ﻿Philip Hurst﻿, also told the outlet, “We were delighted that Ed was able to join our Awards Evening and take time out from his busy schedule … He was a great guest with a genuine fondness for the school and what it seeks to achieve.”

“Although we were all a little bit star-struck, he is so ordinary and put people at ease,” continued Hurst. “He is a great role model for our students, and his speech encouraged them to follow a career with what they love doing, whatever field that is.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

