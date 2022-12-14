AD
Eddie Murphy to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2023 Golden Globes

todayDecember 14, 2022

ABC Audio

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced that Eddie Murphy will be presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at this year’s Golden Globes ceremony.

First awarded to its namesake by the HFPA in 1952, the special trophy highlights a star’s “extraordinary achievements in the motion picture industry.” Previous winners include Morgan Freeman, Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey and Jane Fonda.

Hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the 80th annual Golden Globes will take place January 10 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

