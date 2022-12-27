Elisa Peralta Named SCAC Player of the Week

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: Elisa Peralta of Schreiner Women’s Basketball, a sophomore guard from Laredo, Texas, has been named the SCAC Women’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week for games played from Tuesday, November 8 through Sunday, November 13.

From SCAC Article

Peralta was outstanding for Schreiner last week as the Mountaineers split a pair non-conference contests, highlighted by a 27-point performance in a win over SAA foe Birmingham-Southern. She averaged 22 points on 57.1 percent shooting over the course of two games. Outside of pouring in the points, Peralta filled up the stat sheet adding 5.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 rebounds per contest as well.

To read the full SCAC article (Click Here)