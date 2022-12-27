Elisa Peralta Named SCAC Player of the Week

Clive Davis says Whitney Houston was “making a valiant attempt” to give up drugs before she died
Sony Pictures Whitney Houston's mentor Clive Davis says before the singer's shocking death in 2012, she was trying very hard to get clean. The superstar singer was found unconscious in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills hotel on February 11 and didn't respond to CPR. She was 48. The coroner's report ruled her death accidental, and attributed it to drowning as well as “effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine […]