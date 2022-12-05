AD
Entertainment News

Elliot Page reveals cover and release date for his memoir, ‘Pageboy’

todayDecember 5, 2022

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Elliot Page can now add author to his list of accomplishments.

On Monday, the actor revealed that his previously announced memoir, Pageboy, will hit bookstore shelves everywhere on June 6.

Page also posted the book’s cover on Instagram, alongside a caption that detailed his experience in writing the memoir.

“Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly ‘debated’ in the media,” Page wrote. “The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us. Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone.”

A portrait of Page adorns the memoir’s cover, where he poses in a white tank top and jeans.

“At many points in my life, it felt unbearable to be in front of a camera,” Page wrote. “But making this cover … was a joyful experience that I will never forget.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

