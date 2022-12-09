AD
Elton John is leaving Twitter due to “misinformation” that’s “flourishing unchecked”

todayDecember 9, 2022

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

In the wake of Elton Musk‘s takeover of Twitter, Elton John has become the latest rocker to announce that he’ll no longer use the social media platform.

In what’s apparently his farewell tweet, Elton writes, “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world. I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

It’s not clear if anything specific spurred Elton’s decision, but it comes after Twitter updated its online rules on Monday to read, “Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy.” Since he took over, Musk has reinstated the accounts of some users who were previously banned for spreading COVID misinformation.

Other rockers who’ve famously left Twitter since the Musk takeover include Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails and Jack White.

In other Elton news, he’s mourning the death of his beloved aunt. On Instagram, he writes, “My beautiful Auntie Win passed away this morning at 95 years of age. I loved her so much and will miss her terribly. She was kindness personified.” His songwriting partner Bernie Taupin responded in the comments, “I’m so sorry, she was one of a kind.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

