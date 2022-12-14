AD
Rev Rock Report

Elton John named StubHub’s Top Global Touring Artist of 2022

todayDecember 14, 2022

Well, there’s no doubt Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is one of the hottest shows out there, and it’s earned Elton yet another honor.

StubHub is out with its 2022 Year In Live Experiences report and, thanks to the tour, which wrapped in the U.S. in November, Elton earns the honor of Top Global Touring Artist of the Year. He beats out Harry Styles for the top spot, with a third British act, Coldplay, landing at three. The rankings are based on cumulative ticket sales on StubHub North America and Viagogo international marketplaces over the past year.

Bad Bunny lands in the number four spot, with veteran rockers Mötley Crüe rounding out the top 5, thanks to their big stadium tour with Def Leppard.

StubHub’s Top Global Touring Artists of 2022

  1. Elton John
  2. Harry Styles
  3. Coldplay
  4. Bad Bunny
  5. Mötley Crüe
  6. Morgan Wallen
  7. Billie Eilish
  8. Garth Brooks
  9. Adele
  10. Justin Bieber

