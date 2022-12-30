AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Emma Heming Willis reminisces in video post about falling in love with Bruce Willis

todayDecember 30, 2022

Background
share close
AD
VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Emma Heming Willis is getting nostalgic for her early days with Bruce Willis.

Heming Willis, 44, shared an Instagram video December 28 showing her and the Die Hard actor, now 67, partaking in outdoor winter activities, such as riding an inner tube down a snowy mountain, riding a snowmobile and taking photos in the winter wonderland.

“It was that winter, 15 years ago I fell head of over heels in love with him,” Willis said in the post, adding the hashtag “#loveofmylife.”

Two of Willis’ daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore took to the comments to react to the throwback clip.

“This is blowing my mind,” Scout Willis, 31, wrote. Tallulah Willis, 28, said, “This makes my heart glow.”

Willis and Heming Willis married in March 2009 and share two daughters together: Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. In addition to Scout and Tallulah, Bruce Willis also shares daughter Rumer Willis, 34, with Moore.

Willis’ family announced this past March that the actor was diagnosed with aphasia and is “stepping away” from his career due to the disorder, which has affected his cognitive abilities. Since then, he has appeared in numerous family pictures and videos on social media.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

southwest-ceo-apologizes-to-customers,-employees:-‘there-will-be-a-lot-of-lessons-learned’
insert_link

Business News

Southwest CEO apologizes to customers, employees: ‘There will be a lot of lessons learned’

(NEW YORK) -- After more than 15,000 flights were canceled over the Christmas holiday, leaving thousands of travelers in a lurch, Southwest Airlines says it's finally catching up. The airline said it plans to resume normal operations Friday with "minimal disruptions." In an exclusive interview with ABC News' Good Morning America, company CEO Bob Jordan said his airline is “off to a great start.” “I'm watching the stats and we've […]

todayDecember 30, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%