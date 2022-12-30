Emma Heming Willis reminisces in video post about falling in love with Bruce Willis

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Emma Heming Willis is getting nostalgic for her early days with Bruce Willis.

Heming Willis, 44, shared an Instagram video December 28 showing her and the Die Hard actor, now 67, partaking in outdoor winter activities, such as riding an inner tube down a snowy mountain, riding a snowmobile and taking photos in the winter wonderland.

“It was that winter, 15 years ago I fell head of over heels in love with him,” Willis said in the post, adding the hashtag “#loveofmylife.”

Two of Willis’ daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore took to the comments to react to the throwback clip.

“This is blowing my mind,” Scout Willis, 31, wrote. Tallulah Willis, 28, said, “This makes my heart glow.”

Willis and Heming Willis married in March 2009 and share two daughters together: Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. In addition to Scout and Tallulah, Bruce Willis also shares daughter Rumer Willis, 34, with Moore.

Willis’ family announced this past March that the actor was diagnosed with aphasia and is “stepping away” from his career due to the disorder, which has affected his cognitive abilities. Since then, he has appeared in numerous family pictures and videos on social media.